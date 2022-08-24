Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



THE ROLE

The Finance and Grants Accountant will support implementation of accounting and financial management functions at the Program unit office and ensure compliance with Plan policies, procedures and donor requirements.

The position holder will provide supports in the development, implementation and monitoring of the Grants and Sponsorship budgets in the Program Units.

Duties & Responsibilities

Financial Accounting and Treasury management (35%)

• Review all transactions to ensure that they are accurate and comply with Plan policies, procedures and Donor requirements.

• Post all approved transactions in corporate ERP system

• Preparation of funds transfer for supplies payments.

• Prepare timely and accurate cash forecasts at the Program Unit level.

• Process partner advances and approved liquidations in ERP.

• Prepare and process Mpesa payments to business partners/beneficiaries timely and subsequent posting replenishment and reconciliation of Mpesa transactions in SAP.

Budgeting and Planning (10%)

• Participate in the preparation of PU operations budget, and support program staff to prepare projects annual budget.

• Support the Senior Finance and Grants Accountant in the consolidation of Program Units annual budgets.

• Participate and support during proposal writing for grants projects.

• Participate during project budget modifications.

Financial Reporting and Period-End processes (35%)

• Prepare bank reconciliations and perform petty cash count for the program units on monthly basis.

• Prepare Mpesa reconciliations for the program units on a monthly basis.

• Reconcile balance sheets accounts (advances, accruals, prepayments, deposits) and resolve reconciling items on a monthly basis.

• Participate actively in the month and year end processes and preparation of monthly, quarterly and annual finance schedules and reports for each program unit.

• Prepare and reconcile monthly PAYE, VAT and Withholding tax schedules for payment.

• Process adjustment journals for accruals, corrections, prepayments and redistribute support costs to all projects.

Grants portfolio management (10%)

• Support in the grants budgeting process at program unit level

• Support timely close out processes for projects.

• Conduct capacity building for partners on donor requirements

• Review of partner’s liquidation reports and request for funds.

Others 5%

• Participate in program management meetings

• Maintain and manage all PU financial documents to safeguard financial records and audit trails.

• Support audits by ensuring sampled documents are availed to auditors.

Safeguarding Children and Young People (Safeguarding) and Gender Equality and Inclusion (GEI) 5%

• Understands and puts into practice the responsibilities under Safeguarding and GEI policies and Plan International’s Code of Conduct (CoC), ensuring that concerns are reported and managed in accordance with the appropriate procedures.

LEADERSHIP COMPETENCIES

• Courageous, taking a lead, challenging myself and others to achieve purpose, safeguard others and role model values, inside and outside work. Responsible for my work and learning, striving to improve. Self-aware, resilient and constructive in embracing change. Striving to achieve significant and lasting impact on the lives of children and young people, and to secure equality for girls. Challenging myself to be bold, courageous, responsive, focused and innovative.

Respecting all people, appreciating differences and challenging inequality in programmes and the workplace. Supporting children, girls and young people to increase their confidence and to change their own lives.

Understanding Plan International’s purpose, priorities, values and approaches in our work context. Adhering to relevant policies, processes, practices and standards, and being pro-active in continuing technical and professional development

BUSINESS MANAGEMENT COMPETENCIES

– Understands relevant sectoral context including how the sector operates in terms of funding and governance and awareness of Plan’s purpose, values, and global strategy

– Manages legal and reputational risk including risk assessment, communication, risk management and reporting in full compliance with risk-related standards, including in areas such as Child and Youth Safeguarding and Protection, Gender equality and inclusion, Counter Fraud, Safety and Security.

– Managing activities and resources including skills in planning and organising, financial and project management.

– Managing people and information including skills in communication skills, both speaking and writing, and digital working, including personal digital skills.

Qualifications/ experience essential:



• Bachelor’s Degree in Finance/Accounting related courses.

• CPA (K) or other professional qualification in accounting

• 4 years relevant accounting experience preferably in an INGO of which 2 years should be in a similar position.

• Knowledge of finance processes, systems and principles.

• Experience in computerised accounting applications.

Qualifications/ experience desirable:

• Previous experience in SAP or ERP

• Analytical skills

• Facilitation and training skills

• Administration and effective communication skills

• Ability to work and interact with others at all levels

Languages required

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.

Knowledge:

Good understanding of finance processes, systems and principles

• Good understanding of donor rules

• knowledge of major donors’ compliance requirements

• Good knowledge on grants management and reporting

• Ability to support program teams during budgeting and reporting

Skills:

• Ability to work and interact with others at all levels

• Skilled in usage of ERP SAP

• Builds capability on financial management by coaching colleagues, partners and sharing knowledge in networks

• Strong analytical skills

• Planning and organizational skills

• Ability to communicate clearly and effectively

Behaviors:

• Role model our values and behaviors both internally and externally.

• Engages sensitively with community members on issues of gender equality and inclusion, demonstrating an understanding of the local culture and context.

• Promotes equality, including gender equality, inclusion and girls’ empowerment in Plan’s work and in its work with partners

• Apply participatory influencing methodologies both internally and externally

• The ability to build collaborative working relationships

• Ability to influence

• Uses creativity to challenge the norm and promote innovation and thinks and acts for the wider organization – linking partnership opportunities with the context of the wider organizational strategy

• Communicates effectively at a high level and with a range of appropriate styles for different audiences

• Builds capability through knowledge sharing, networking, mentoring, coaching and advocates the importance of knowledge management

Plan International's Values in Practice