Terre des hommes (Tdh)

Job Advert: Finance and Administrative Officer – Kakuma

Category: Collaboration

Reports to: Senior CP officer Kakuma

(Functionally): Admin & finance Coordinator

Number of subordinates: 0

Working Location: Kakuma

Working time in %: 100%

Main Responsibilities: Under the supervision of the Senior CP officer and the Finance & Admin Coordinator the Finance & Administrative Officer will be responsible for finance, administration, human resources for Tdh intervention in Kakuma in collaboration with the Project staff.

The incumbent will conduct his or her duties in respect of the Charter of Terre des hommes and the Tdh Child Safeguarding Policy. He or she assures the moral protection of the name of Terre des hommes and upholds in all circumstances the interests of the organization.

Tdh intervenes without any affiliation to politics, religion, or financial profit. The incumbent will direct his or her activities and engagements without preoccupation of political, racial, or religious affiliation.

Specific Responsibilities

Line Management

Report technically to the Finance & Admin Coordinator and administratively for daily supervision and follow up of activities to the Kakuma senior project officer.

Accountancy and Financial Management

Daily update of the accountancy system according to the project activities and payments

Verify that all the receipts/invoices are correctly filled and they are eligible for Tdh accountancy (indicating date, details of the supplier, clearly written the amount with the stamp PAID).

Archive all the relevant administrative and accountancy documentation in the proper way and according to Tdh procedures and send the original monthly to Nairobi keeping copies for own reference.

Collaborate in the preparation of documents for financial/annual audits.

Collaboration in the preparation of donor reports

Cash management

Manage the cash box of the office, under the supervision of the Finance coordinator and Senior project officer.

Do monthly cash inventory and bank reconciliation and send to the Finance & Admin Coordinator

HR management

Support the HR Senior officer in the contractual placement of the human resources and keep the records of Kakuma based and Inpatriate staff updated, under direction of the HR Senior officer

Keep track of paid leave/holiday and R&R for the staff based in the field.

Ensure monthly staff attendance sheets have been done by the Kakuma based staff, signed by them and their supervisors and sent to HR Senior officer in Nairobi

Administration

Pay suppliers under Senior officer or Finance & Admin Coordinator’s request and double check the acceptability of the expenditure.

Ensure smooth running of the logistics services in the absence of Logistics officer

Reporting

Provide weekly admin, HR & finance report to the Finance & Admin Coordinator.

Coordination

Ensure and facilitate the communication and information sharing within the team and the department and contribute to the team responsibilities.

Work in close collaboration with other departments.

Security

Comply with Tdh Security Regulations

Child Protection Policy

Commit to respect the Child Safeguarding Policy.

Commit to ensure the best implementation possible of the Child Safeguarding Policy in Kenya, including participation in annual audit, and reviews and updates of action plan.

Commit to inform the Country Representative and/or the Senior safeguarding officer to deal with any case of any allegations or possibility of transgression, even potential, of the Child Safeguarding Policy.

Abuse Prevention Policy – Operational Risk Management

Commit to respect Tdh Risk Management Policies including Child Safeguarding Policy, Safety and Security Policy and Anti-Fraud / Corruption Policy, Whistle Blowing Policy

Commit to ensure the best implementation possible of the Tdh Risk Management Policies

Commit to inform supervisors and to deal with any cases, allegations, or possibility of transgression, even potential, of the Tdh Risk Management Policies.

Others

Undertake all other duties that may be determined by the Finance & Admin Coordinator and/or Country Representative and that are compatible with the job.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the criteria above are encouraged to send their applications letter and detailed CVs to KEN.recruitment@tdh.ch

Candidates are required to indicate the position title and location on the subject line of the email when applying. Kindly note only applications sent to this email address will be considered.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Closing date for the application of this position is 2nd September 2022.