Finance and Administration Officer

Responsibilities

Accounting & Finance

Offer strategic input, support and direction focused on ensuring the business achieves its goals.

Oversee and lead annual budgeting and planning process in conjunction with the C.E.O; administer and review all financial plans and budgets; monitor progress and changes and keep senior leadership team abreast of the organization’s financial status.

Implement a robust contracts management and financial management/ reporting system; ensure that the contract billing and collection schedule is adhered to, and that financial data and cash flow are steady and support operational requirements.

Managing company cashflows, follow up on receivables collections and ensuring adequate funding reserves and buffers

Analyze and present financial reports in an accurate and timely manner; clearly communicate monthly and annual financial statements.

Coordinate and lead the annual audit process, liaise with external auditors, tax authorities and tax advisors.

Update and implement all necessary business policies and accounting practices; improve the finance department’s overall policy and procedure manual.

Effectively communicate and present the critical financial matters to management.

Ensure all statutory requirements are filed timely (NSSF, VAT, PAYE, NHIF, ICIFA).

Work with the investment team to prepare proposals, tenders, and track pipeline.

Administration

Work closely and transparently with all external partners including third-party vendors and consultants.

Oversee administrative functions as well as facilities to ensure efficient and consistent operations as the organization scales.

Ensure registration requirements are always kept current and files statutory returns and renewals.

General office maintenance and management including safety and security

Oversee office cleanliness and tidiness, including overseeing related company employees responsible for the tasks assigned, to reflect the company image

Ensuring Content position is done on the website often.

Maintain business database

Qualifications

At-least 4 years of experience in busy environment

Bachelor degree in Commerce

CPA-K Finalist

How to Apply

If qualified kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com, indicating ‘Finance & Administration Officer’ on the subject line by 18th August 2022.