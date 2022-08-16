Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Finance and Administration Officer
Responsibilities
Accounting & Finance
- Offer strategic input, support and direction focused on ensuring the business achieves its goals.
- Oversee and lead annual budgeting and planning process in conjunction with the C.E.O; administer and review all financial plans and budgets; monitor progress and changes and keep senior leadership team abreast of the organization’s financial status.
- Implement a robust contracts management and financial management/ reporting system; ensure that the contract billing and collection schedule is adhered to, and that financial data and cash flow are steady and support operational requirements.
- Managing company cashflows, follow up on receivables collections and ensuring adequate funding reserves and buffers
- Analyze and present financial reports in an accurate and timely manner; clearly communicate monthly and annual financial statements.
- Coordinate and lead the annual audit process, liaise with external auditors, tax authorities and tax advisors.
- Update and implement all necessary business policies and accounting practices; improve the finance department’s overall policy and procedure manual.
- Effectively communicate and present the critical financial matters to management.
- Ensure all statutory requirements are filed timely (NSSF, VAT, PAYE, NHIF, ICIFA).
- Work with the investment team to prepare proposals, tenders, and track pipeline.
Administration
- Work closely and transparently with all external partners including third-party vendors and consultants.
- Oversee administrative functions as well as facilities to ensure efficient and consistent operations as the organization scales.
- Ensure registration requirements are always kept current and files statutory returns and renewals.
- General office maintenance and management including safety and security
- Oversee office cleanliness and tidiness, including overseeing related company employees responsible for the tasks assigned, to reflect the company image
- Ensuring Content position is done on the website often.
- Maintain business database
Qualifications
- At-least 4 years of experience in busy environment
- Bachelor degree in Commerce
- CPA-K Finalist
How to Apply
If qualified kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com, indicating ‘Finance & Administration Officer’ on the subject line by 18th August 2022.
