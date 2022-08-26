Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Windle International Kenya (WIK) is a humanitarian education organization providing education to refugees and needy Kenyans. WIK was founded in 1977 with the belief that good education was essential if Africa was to meet the challenges it faced. We are working with communities in Dadaab, Fafi, Wajir South, Turkana West, Dadaab Refugee Camp, Kakuma Refugee Camp and Kalobeyei Settlement on education projects.

Windle International Kenya is seeking for a suitable candidate to fill the position of Head of Finance and Administration (HFAM). Under the guidance and supervision of the Executive Director, the Head of Finance and Administration performs a variety of financial and administrative services ensuring transparency of processes, high quality, accuracy and consistency of work. The HFAM will be responsible for the effective delivery of financial, procurement, logistical and common services in line with WIK regulations. They will take lead in the docket and

Duties & Responsibilities

The individual recruited for this position will be expected to carry out the following responsibilities:

Systems; Policies and Procedures

Ensure systems are in place and working effectively including:

Organizational budget planning

Compliance with both government and donor requirements

Policy updates to reflect changes in government and donor regulations

Finance Management

Lead the Finance team to deliver timely, high quality finance support across the organization, including ensuring:

Provision of timely and accurate financial information, analysis, and insight across the organization, including income, expenditure, balance sheet, cash flow and budget holder information

Provision of high quality, advice and support to budget managers and others

Proper recording of, and accounting for, income and expenditure in compliance with WIKs accounting policies, regulations and statutory requirements.

Review, development and provision of the financial management information, analysis, processes, and systems

Budget monitoring

Oversight on both internal and external audits

Maintenance of proper accounting systems

Cash flow management

General Administration

Management leadership

Logistics and procurement management

Staff development and supervision

Ensure that all staff understands and are empowered to perform their role

Ensure the finance team can service budget holders, senior management and donors with all reasonable requests in a timely manner

Recruitment, training, and professional development of the team as part of the wider staff development strategy.

Risk Management

Review the risk management policy

Update risk register – to ensure it reflects the organizations current risks

Qualifications

A degree in finance; business administration or related field

Chartered accountant – holder of CPA/ACCA

Minimum of 5 years management experience in an NGO environment or audit firm; of which 3 are at a senior management level within a finance department.

Understanding of major donor compliance regulations will be an added advantage

Strategic mindset with the ability to lead, inspire and achieve results in a challenging context

Solutions focused with ability to identify weaknesses and drive continuous improvement.

Ability to prioritize, plan ahead, and manage a complex and diverse workload with tight deadlines.

Excellent understanding of financial systems, controls and procedures.

How to Apply

If you wish to apply for this position, please submit your application through the following link https://forms.gle/6vVEZAD1mdST8iSc9 Deadline for applications is Monday 5th September 2022.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Windle International – Kenya selection processes reflect our commitment to equal opportunity regardless of one’s gender, disability, religion or ethnic affiliation. We work in schools and are committed to safeguard children from abuse. Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.