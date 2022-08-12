Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Grants Finance Analyst

ABOUT ONE ACRE FUND

Founded in 2006, One Acre Fund supplies 1 million smallholder farmers with the agricultural services they need to make their farms vastly more productive. Our 8,000+ team is drawn from diverse backgrounds and professions. With operations across six core countries in Africa, we make farmers more prosperous by providing quality farm supplies on credit, delivered within walking distance of farmers’ homes, and agricultural training to improve harvests. On average, the farmers we serve harvest 50 percent more food after working with One Acre Fund.

To learn more about our work, take a look at our Why Work Here blog for more information.

ABOUT THE ROLE

The Finance Advisory Services (FAS) team is made up of in-country and global associates who are the trusted advisors to organizational leadership teams in the area of financial strategy, sustainability and scale. They also lead the company-wide budgeting, strategic planning, and reporting functions. Taking vast amounts of financial data from budgets, spending patterns and projected work plans, FAS provides concise, relevant advice around how to allocate scarce resources to best achieve the country’s scale, revenue, and impact goals. The goal of our small group of financial consultants is complete financial sustainability to increase impact.

The Grants Finance team sits within FAS and works with both our finance and fundraising teams to support our $75M+ annual portfolio of grants. This entails creation of grant project budgets, facilitation of grant reporting and compliance, as well as our internal fundraising projections and data-driven strategy.

The Grants Finance Analyst will take ownership of the grants finance execution. The ideal candidate has 2+ years of work experience, with experience in financial or grant budgeting, grant forecasting and reporting processes and deliverables. This a career track role where you will learn valuable skills in finance and accounting as well develop a management consulting toolkit. You will report to the Global FAS Manager.

Duties & Responsibilities

You will support the grants finance team with a focus on grant database management and grants reporting. In particular:

Create, update, and maintain grant information (restrictions, payment schedules, projected revenue, etc) in our database system (Salesforce)

Prepare donor budget reports and report to both internal and external stakeholders on grant spend vs budget

Ensure donor requirements are identified, coordinated with program leads, and met according to donor compliance demands

Track our restricted spending and activities against donor budgets

Liaise with the fundraising team to keep key internal stakeholders informed on grant progress and compliance

Improve our current grant tracking systems and databases to further automate and simplify our ability to report accurately and on time

Ad hoc support as required (e.g. document recurring workflows in process documents)

CAREER GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT

We have a strong culture of constant learning and we invest in developing our people. You’ll have weekly check-ins with your manager, access to mentorship and training programs, and regular feedback on your performance. We hold career reviews every six months, and set aside time to discuss your aspirations and career goals. You’ll have the opportunity to shape a growing organization and build a rewarding long-term career.

Qualifications

Across all roles, these are the general qualifications we look for. For this role specifically, we are seeking an exceptional professional with experience in financial grants management and/or financial data and systems work, and a demonstrated passion for our mission. Candidates who fit the following criteria are strongly encouraged to apply:

Strong educational background with 2+ years work experience; Bachelor’s in Business/Finance/ International development preferred

Experience in grants management or systems/database management, particularly in the development sector

Proven experience with client management systems e.g CRM, Salesforce

Proven experience with data analytics software e.g Power BI

Good with numbers and providing quick, insightful analyses of the stories behind the numbers.

Strong skills in Excel (can perform complex functions).

Demonstrated leadership experience at work, or outside of work, and an enthusiasm for learning

Experience with process design and implementation.

Language: English

PREFERRED START DATE

As soon as possible

JOB LOCATION

Nairobi, Kenya or Kigali, Rwanda

BENEFITS

Health insurance, paid time off

ELIGIBILITY

This role is only open to citizens or permanent residents of Kenya or Rwanda.

How to Apply

Application link and Job description: https:// grnh.se/bc59b09e1us

APPLICATION DEADLINE

20 October 2022

One Acre Fund never asks candidates to pay any money or pay for tests at any stage of the interview process. Official One Acre Fund emails will always arrive from an @oneacrefund.org address. Please report any suspicious communication here (globalhotline@oneacrefund.org), but do not send applications or application materials to this email address.