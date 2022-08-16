Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – India’s Football Federation has been suspended by the world’s football governing body, FIFA due to “undue influence from third parties”.

The suspension by FIFA threatens the country’s hosting of the Under-17 Woms World Cup, in October.

India’s highest court had disbanded the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in May and appointed a three-member committee to govern the sport despite FIFA rules stating that Fifa’s member federations must be free from legal and political interference.

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said it has met Indian football stakeholders and laid down a roadmap for the AIFF, which has to change its rules by the end of July and hold elections by 15 September.

“The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs,” Fifa added.

“FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved.”