Quantitative Field Interviewer

Project Summary

Kenya Nawiri is a USAID Development Food Security Activity. The prime awardee is Mercy Corps, with RTI and APHRC as research partners on the longitudinal study. The USAID Nawiri program is working to sustainably reduce persistent acute malnutrition in Kenya’s arid and semi-arid lands by transforming systems and building capacities to absorb, anticipate, and adapt to shocks and stresses. APHRC and RTI are currently conducting a 24-month longitudinal mixed-methods cohort study of children less than 5 years and their mothers/caregivers. Findings and learning from the study are providing evidence-based insights for the design of overarching and micro-solutions towards sustainable reduction of persistent acute malnutrition in Turkana and Samburu counties. Information gathering will be primarily through repeated household surveys in both counties. Quantitative Field Interviewers will be required to collect data at the household level using a structured questionnaire.

Duties and Responsibilities

Specifically, the Quantitative Field Interviewer will:

Be required to fully understand research objectives of the study.

Participate in training for data collection activities.

Conduct household surveys on allocated study participants while adhering to guidelines as spelled out in the research protocols.

Conduct household surveys by: Collecting quantitative data in assigned households Encouraging respondents to respond to all questions asked Ensuring accurate recording of data provided by respondents Taking anthropometric measurements of the primary caregiver and child/children below 5 years old in assigned households.

Complete and submit all assigned interviews for cross-checking and verification by the team leader on a daily basis.

Review the collected data to ensure all questions are completed prior to online submission.

Follow up with participants for missing responses or to correct any inaccurate responses.

Report any challenges encountered in the field to the team leader/supervisor.

Fill in daily progress reports/timesheets and maintain updated records and databases of assigned work.

Follow ethical research practices and professionalism in executing assigned duties including obtaining informed consent before conducting interviews.

Maintain confidentiality of the information collected from program beneficiaries.

Ensure adherence to all MoH & COVID-19 protocols.

Minimum Requirements

A minimum of KCSE “C” plain.

Have proven experience in quantitative data collection and electronic data capture (using tablets).

Knowledge in Microsoft Office suite (Word, PowerPoint, and Excel).

Resident of Samburu sub-counties (Samburu Central, Samburu East and Samburu North).

Fluent in English, Kiswahili and Samburu (verbal and written)

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Be prepared to work full-time on the project for the duration of data collection.

The successful candidates will be engaged for a period of 1 month with the possibility of being contracted for subsequent data collection periods in the project, subject to good performance.

How to Apply

Cover letter CV with contact details for three referees Copy of National ID Copies of your academic certificates and relevant testimonials.

Interested candidates are encouraged to submit the above documents via email to cvs@flexi-personnel.com . Please indicate on the subject line of the email, ‘Quantitative Field Interviewer SAMBURU USAID NAWIRI PROJECT’. Deadline: 6th September 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS

APHRC and Flexi Personnel are equal opportunity employers and are committed to the protection of persons at risk.