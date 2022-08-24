Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title: Field Accountant

Location: Kiambu County

Reports To: Senior Finance Officer

Classification: Full-time



How will you fight for an AIDS-free generation?

Will support the Senior Finance Officer in ensuring that financial and accounting operations are in strict compliance with EGPAF policies and procedures and specific donor rules and regulations. Also strive to ensure efficient and accountable use of donor funds across the Kenya program.

Duties & Responsibilities

No two days are alike at EGPAF, but what can you expect as a Title?

Accounts Payables

Ensures adequacy of supporting documentation for all documentation forwarded for payment

Timely processing of staff advances for travel and activities.

Processing of supplier invoices within stipulated period.

Ensuring vouchers are duly authorized before payment and filing.

Manage a systematic online financial filing system that is sequential, complete and up to date at all times.

Pro-actively address identified monthly compliance issues regarding payables from HQ and between Nairobi & Sub-Offices.

Accounts Receivables

Implement EGPAF Kenya’s advances liquidation policy.

Reviews and signs off on all submitted Field Expense Reports, ensuring the validity and accuracy of all submitted receipts. Periodically samples receipts and clarifies sampled expenses with vendors.

Accurately posts the advances liquidating expenses to QuickBooks.

Cash/Bank Management

Monitor bank account balances and request for top ups whenever the account runs low.

Performs accurate monthly bank reconciliations.

Monthly Reporting activities

Daily posting of all transactions in quick books and ensuring consistency, accuracy and completeness of such transactions.

Work on key end month KPIs to facilitate EGPAF –K finance office meets all HQ reporting deadlines for Quick Books closing.

Other Responsibilities

Orientation of new staff on finance policies and procedures.

Support of both internal and external audit.

Focal finance representative in Dhibiti Project.

A member of budget monitoring Committee- Dhibiti Project.

Any other work related duties as may be assigned.

Qualifications

To be successful, you will have:

Minimum Degree in related Business Field.

CPA Finalist.

Excellent communication skills.

Well-developed interpersonal skills.

Strong work ethic and ability and willingness to work long hours.

Able to work in team settings and willingness to learn.

Cross-cultural competence as demonstrated by confidence and ability to make relevant presentations to diverse audiences.

IT Savvy, including accounting soft wares.

Willingness to travel.

Competencies

The Foundation expects all employees to possess the fundamental competencies of interpersonal skills, communication, accountability, continual learning, and driving results. The ideal candidate will either be proficient or advanced in the following set of competencies, specific to this position’s level of Officer:

Team Building – Team building is a person’s ability to inspire and foster team commitment, spirit, pride, and trust. He/she also facilitates cooperation and motivates team members to accomplish goals.

– Team building is a person’s ability to inspire and foster team commitment, spirit, pride, and trust. He/she also facilitates cooperation and motivates team members to accomplish goals. Customer Service – Customer service is a person’s ability to anticipate and meet the needs of internal and external customers while delivering high-quality products and services and being committed to continuous improvement.

– Customer service is a person’s ability to anticipate and meet the needs of internal and external customers while delivering high-quality products and services and being committed to continuous improvement. Decisiveness – Decisiveness is a person’s ability to make well-informed, effective, and timely decisions, even when data is limited or solutions produce unpleasant consequences. He/she will also perceive the impact and implications of decisions.

How to Apply

