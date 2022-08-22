Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has mocked President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of his retirement.

Speaking during a church service in Kiambu County on Sunday, Waititu sent Uhuru a mockery message as he prepares to hand over power to President-elect William Ruto.

The former county boss welcomed the outgoing Head of State to life as an ordinary citizen.

Waititu said that he had told the President that one day he would be an ordinary citizen like himself, adding that he will be seeing him around to discuss local matters.

“Mimi nataka kumwambia Uhuru Kenyatta, juzi nilikuambia utakuwa raia kama mimi. Tutakuwa tukikutana kwa mtaa. Kwa hivo vile unafanya kazi ukumbuke wakati wakati wa kutoka utafika. Na sasa kwa sababu najua Uhuru hakuwa anakumbuka ataenda nyumbani, Uhuru karibu sana huku nje,” Waititu said.

“Lakini ukumbuke tukikutana sasa ni kuongea mambo ya wananchi hapa kwa sababu sasa wewe hauna madaraka tena,” Waititu added.

At the same service on Sunday, Waititu welcomed President-elect William Ruto, who was in attendance, to Kiambu County.

He noted that the Kiambu people believed that Ruto will save the nation from poverty and that’s why they massively voted for him.

“Karibu sana mheshimiwa William Ruto. Tunaamini kwamba utakomboa nchi hii kutoka kwa umsakini. Sisi wakati tulisimama na wewe tulikuwa tunajua you have the capacity and determination to save this country,” Waititu stated.

