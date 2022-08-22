Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – A female police officer has shared a montage of herself and her colleague slaying outside work.

Kuvana, a West African police woman, attached photos of the both of them slaying in bikini, denim and their work outfits in the montage she shared.

She captioned the video “sis dat slay together work together miss you big sis”.

Watch the video below