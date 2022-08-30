Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Farm Assistant

Location : Machakos Town

Key responsibilities:

Observe animals for signs of illness, injury, or unusual behavior & notifying veterinarians or managers as warranted

Monitor animal care, maintenance, or breeding; or packing and transfer activities to ensure work is done correctly.

Train workers in animal care procedures, maintenance duties, and safety precautions

Treat animal illnesses or injuries, following experience or instructions of veterinarians

Assign tasks such as feeding and treatment of animals, and cleaning and maintenance of animal quarters

Confer with managers to determine production requirements, conditions of equipment and supplies, and work schedules

Study feed, weight, health, genetic, or milk production records in order to determine feed formulas and rations and breeding schedules.

Transport or arrange for transport of animals, equipment, food, animal feed, and other supplies to and from worksites

Inseminate livestock artificially to produce desired offspring

Qualifications:

A Diploma in any of the following fields: Animals Husbandry, Dairy Science and Technology, Food Science and Technology, Agriculture and Home Economics, Apiculture, Animal Health and production, and Range Management from a recognized Institution.

How to Apply

If qualified kindly send your CV to Martin@jantakenya.com indicating ‘ Farm Assistant’ on the subject line.