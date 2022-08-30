Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job Title: Farm Assistant

Location : Machakos Town

Key responsibilities:

  • Observe animals for signs of illness, injury, or unusual behavior & notifying veterinarians or managers as warranted
  • Monitor animal care, maintenance, or breeding; or packing and transfer activities to ensure work is done correctly.
  • Train workers in animal care procedures, maintenance duties, and safety precautions
  • Treat animal illnesses or injuries, following experience or instructions of veterinarians
  • Assign tasks such as feeding and treatment of animals, and cleaning and maintenance of animal quarters
  • Confer with managers to determine production requirements, conditions of equipment and supplies, and work schedules
  • Study feed, weight, health, genetic, or milk production records in order to determine feed formulas and rations and breeding schedules.
  • Transport or arrange for transport of animals, equipment, food, animal feed, and other supplies to and from worksites
  •  Inseminate livestock artificially to produce desired offspring
  • Monitor eggs and adjust incubator thermometers and gauges to facilitate hatching progress and to maintain specified conditions

Qualifications:

  • A Diploma in any of the following fields: Animals Husbandry, Dairy Science and Technology, Food Science and Technology, Agriculture and Home Economics, Apiculture, Animal Health and production, and Range Management from a recognized Institution.

How to Apply

If qualified kindly send your CV to Martin@jantakenya.com indicating ‘ Farm Assistant’ on the subject line.




