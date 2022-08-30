Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Title: Farm Assistant
Location : Machakos Town
Key responsibilities:
- Observe animals for signs of illness, injury, or unusual behavior & notifying veterinarians or managers as warranted
- Monitor animal care, maintenance, or breeding; or packing and transfer activities to ensure work is done correctly.
- Train workers in animal care procedures, maintenance duties, and safety precautions
- Treat animal illnesses or injuries, following experience or instructions of veterinarians
- Assign tasks such as feeding and treatment of animals, and cleaning and maintenance of animal quarters
- Confer with managers to determine production requirements, conditions of equipment and supplies, and work schedules
- Study feed, weight, health, genetic, or milk production records in order to determine feed formulas and rations and breeding schedules.
- Transport or arrange for transport of animals, equipment, food, animal feed, and other supplies to and from worksites
- Inseminate livestock artificially to produce desired offspring
- Monitor eggs and adjust incubator thermometers and gauges to facilitate hatching progress and to maintain specified conditions
Qualifications:
- A Diploma in any of the following fields: Animals Husbandry, Dairy Science and Technology, Food Science and Technology, Agriculture and Home Economics, Apiculture, Animal Health and production, and Range Management from a recognized Institution.
How to Apply
If qualified kindly send your CV to Martin@jantakenya.com indicating ‘ Farm Assistant’ on the subject line.
