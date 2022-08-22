Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – Former Deputy Speaker Farah Maalim has predicted doom for President-elect William Ruto after Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, filed a petition challenging his victory at the Supreme Court on Monday.

Raila, who was accompanied by his running mate, Martha Karua, and a battery of lawyers, filed the case at the Supreme Court registry in Milimani, saying he has overwhelming evidence of how Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati bungled the election in favor of Ruto.

Speaking after Raila filed a case at the apex court, Maalim, who was elected as the Dadaab Member of Parliament in the just concluded election, stated that Ruto has no chance since Raila will show the court a huge disparity between votes that were declared at the polling stations and those that were announced at the Bomas of Kenya by IEBC.

Malim said the Supreme Court will nullify Ruto’s win based on this disparity and they may order a recount of votes or a re-run between Ruto and Raila Odinga.

“The UDA win will be nullified by SCOK on grounds of 1). Disparity between votes recorded for the presidency and other offices in the same streams in many centers.

2) materiality, if recount player is carried, RAO will be declared the winner and if not RAO will win in rerun period,” Maalim stated.

