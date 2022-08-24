Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – Facebook users are complaining that their feeds are being flooded with posts from people they don’t know posting to celebrity pages.

The social network has been having problems since 7:08 AM BST, according to the website Downdetector, which monitors website outages.

Over 2,000 people in the UK have reported problems, with 77 percent of those claiming the issue is with their feeds, Downdetector shows.

Facebook users flooded Twitter to share their experiences of the bizarre glitch, which the site’s owner, Meta, is yet to comment on.

Twitter user @maymaywala said: ‘@facebook is down or what???? My feed is spammed with what random people are commenting on celebrity pages.’

Another user, @Zeeshan0961, said: ‘What the hell is this @facebook? My whole timeline is Full with people posting On Celebrities walls.’