Monday, August 15, 2022 – The Football Association are investigating Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel for his remarks following Sunday’s clash against Tottenham in which he appeared to question referee Anthony Taylor’s impartiality.

After the crucial clash, Tuchel blasted Taylor’s performance suggesting the official should no longer take charge of a Chelsea match again after the controversial 2 – 2 draw against Spurs on Sunday August 14.

Over the years, Taylor has taken some strange decisions including showing out more yellow cards per game to Blues players than those from any other team, as well as giving red cards to Reece James and Mateo Kovacic.

On Sunday, Taylor ignored Kai Havertz’s appeal for a foul after a Rodrigo Bentancur challenge and also overlooked Richarlison’s offside as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalised.

Spurs defender Cristian Romero was clearly seen pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair before Harry Kane scored a last-gasp leveller which also infuriated Chelsea player.

And after the game Tuchel said: ‘Tuchel said: ‘Today? Yes [I have more of a problem with the referee].

‘Maybe that would be better [if he does not referee another Chelsea game]. I don’t think that [only] some of the fans think that [Taylor has made bad decisions against Chelsea].

‘I can assure you that the whole dressing room, every single person thinks that. The players know what’s going on and they’re on the pitch. Of course [they are worried when he takes charge of one of our games].

‘Both [Spurs] goals should not stand and then it’s a fair result. I cannot coach but the referee can whistle the next game. Good.’

Tuchel’s comments have now triggered an FA probe.

Tuchel is also waiting to discover on Monday whether he and Spurs boss Antonio Conte would face an FA charge for the heated exchanges that overshadowed Sunday’s clash.

The pair had to be separated on two occasions at Stamford Bridge, with both eventually being shown red cards by Taylor. The FA will examine the referee’s report on Monday before deciding whether to open an investigation into the matter.