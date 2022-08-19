Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 19, 2022 – Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, has blasted opinion pollsters for misleading Azimio candidate Raila Odinga to believe that he was winning when he was not.

According to Mutua, the phony opinion polls are the reason Raila Odinga lost the presidency for the fifth time.

Raila lost to Deputy President William Ruto, who garnered 50.49% against Baba’s 48.85%.

Weighing in on the matter, Mutua said fake polls misled Raila Odinga to believe he was popular when he was not.

According to the MCSK boss, the local media “connived” with pollsters to keep alive fake hopes for Raila.

He also implied that the media became biased in their undertakings and forwent objectivity as they provided coverage of the happenings on the campaign trail.

“Now our shameless media houses are falling over themselves trying to say the things we told them all along. They misled Baba with fake polls, were biased and comprised from top to bottom, and the majority failed in their role of accurate, objective and fair coverage of the election,” said Mutua.

In the 2022 vote, stars had seemingly aligned in favor of Raila as the state-backed his fifth bid, this being lent credence by the findings of pollsters in the country.

Across the board, the traditional pollsters projected a win for Raila with an average of between 49% and 51% of the total ballots that would have been cast.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.