Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Executive Support Associate

All UNHCR staff members are accountable to perform their duties as reflected in their job description. They do so within their delegated authorities, in line with the regulatory framework of UNHCR which includes the UN Charter, UN Staff Regulations and Rules, UNHCR Policies and Administrative Instructions as well as relevant accountability frameworks. In addition, staff members are required to discharge their responsibilities in a manner consistent with the core, functional, cross-functional and managerial competencies and UNHCR¿s core values of professionalism, integrity and respect for diversity.

Duties & Responsibilities





Arrange appointments and maintain Supervisor¿s calendar, ensure attendance and well set up of meeting rooms, and screen telephone calls.

Arrange meetings with high-ranking officials and official receptions given by the Supervisor.

Ensure that high-level visitors are appropriately informed, that they receive background information as necessary, and that the necessary protocols are respected.

Manage the flow of information to/from the Supervisor and other senior staff; identify priority matters that need to be urgently addressed or signed by the Supervisor. Follow up to ensure that appropriate administrative action is being taken by senior managers on tasks determined by the Supervisor.

Prepare briefing materials for Supervisor for official trips or special meetings including agenda, travel details and background documents prepared by the Executive Assistant.

Prepare informal translations if required.

Receive screen, log and route correspondence, attach necessary background information and maintain follow-up system.

Draft non-substantive correspondence and ensure follow-up.

Type correspondence, documents and reports, etc., some of which are highly confidential.

Select and make pertinent abstracts and undertake searches for information.

Maintain a file management system according to UNHCR policies, including general and confidential files.

Keep lists of names, addresses and telephone numbers of ministers, government officials and members of the diplomatic corps.

Ensure administrative procedures (travel, hospitality expenses, etc.) will be timely concluded.

Perform other related duties as required.

Minimum Qualifications

Education & Professional Work Experience

Years of Experience / Degree Level

For G6 – 3 years relevant experience with High School Diploma; or 2 years relevant work experience with Bachelor or equivalent or higher

Functional Skills

CO-Drafting and Documentation

IT-Computer Literacy

Closing: 18 August 2022

How to Apply

Click here to Apply for the Job.