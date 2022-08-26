Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Executive Assistant

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is an international medical humanitarian organisation that provides assistance to people affected by war, conflict, natural disasters, outbreaks and epidemics or healthcare exclusion. The organisation now works in more than 70 countries around the world, with significant projects across East African countries including in Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

MSF Eastern Africa is the regional institutional office for MSF. The office focusses on representation and networking, recruiting and supporting staff from the region, communications and fundraising, as well as on other dossiers of importance to MSF such as Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI), mutualization, trainings, medical operational support and environmental health.

Main objectives of the role

Reporting to the General Director, the main objective of the position is to carry out the administrative Executive support tasks at the Eastern Africa Section Office.

The position will ensure effective and efficient Executive & administrative support to the General Direction.

Key accountabilities and Responsibilities:

Providing administrative assistance, such as writing and editing e-mails, drafting memos, and preparing communications on the executive’s behalf.

Maintaining comprehensive and accurate records.

Performing minor accounting duties.

Organizing meetings, taking notes, writing minutes, including scheduling, sending reminders, and organizing catering when necessary.

Collecting data/information for regular reporting.

Engaging with external relevant actors to organize GD’s meetings.

Answering phone calls in a polite and professional manner.

Welcoming visitors and identifying the purpose of their visit before directing them to the appropriate department.

Working on the Terms of Reference (ToR’s) for GD’s field/visits.

Managing the executive’s calendar, including making appointments and prioritizing the most sensitive matters.

Handling any other task delegated by the GD.

Qualifications & competencies Required

Post-Secondary education and HR/Administrative qualifications (minimum Diploma) or/and related studies essential

At least 2 years’ experience in a similar job, preferable in the non-profit making sector.

Fluent in English & Swahili. Knowledge of French language is an asset.

Previous experience with MSF or other humanitarian NGOs is considered a plus.

Competencies

Commitment to MSF principles

Cross-cultural awareness

Behavioural flexibility

Results and quality orientation

Service orientation

Planning and organising

Initiative and innovation

Teamwork and cooperation

We offer

A full-time employment contract as soon as possible through MSF East Africa Section Office in Nairobi.

An annual salary of KES 1,591,659based on a full-time appointment and other Cash allowances ranging from KES 30,000-36,000 per month based on individual administrative status.

Other benefits include: 25 days of annual leave, Employer Pension contribution, etc based on MSF EA terms/conditions.

How to Apply

If you recognize yourself in this profile, we welcome you to apply

Applicants are required to upload a letter of motivation + Curriculum Vitae (in English) as one combined document.

The closing date for applications is 4th September 2022.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY