Organization – Adeso: African Development Solutions

Position Title –Executive Assistant

Reporting To – Executive Director

Working With – Executive Director, Chief of Staff, Senior Leadership Team (SLT), Heads of Departments, Program Team

Program/Duty Station – Nairobi, Kenya

Duration – 2 years

Starting Date – Immediately

ORGANIZATIONAL CONTEXT

Adeso is a vibrant African-based development and humanitarian organization. At Adeso, we work with African communities that are on the path toward realizing their full potential by working inside these communities to create environments in which Africans can thrive. We work to prevent and overcome situations that adversely affect community well-being by: reinvigorating the economy, developing skills for life and work, providing humanitarian aid, and influencing policy. For the past 30 years, we have strengthened rural livelihoods through environmental awareness, training, technology transfer, and innovative humanitarian projects in pursuit of a peaceful, self-reliant, and greener future.

Currently, Adeso has programs in Somalia. In addition, Adeso has proven itself to be one of the foremost leaders in the ongoing global effort to decolonize the humanitarian and development aid system. Adeso currently leads coalitions to re-imagine aid to shift power, resources, and decision making toward Global South communities where they will ultimately be the most effective, enduring and transformative. Adeso is a great place to work that is currently experiencing managed rapid growth. We have great benefits, a great team, and we pride ourselves on our opportunities for personal growth and development.

POSITION SUMMARY

Under the supervision of the Executive Director (ED) and her Chief of Staff, the core function of this position is the coordination of activities (operations and planning) and ensuring timely flow of information to and from the executive office. The successful candidate will have a proven ability to independently manage multiple tasks and projects with competing priorities and deadlines, screen and prioritize communications and opportunities from external and internal sources, and organize and maintain administrative processes essential to this position. This is a high demand position requiring someone who can be available at the request of the ED and her schedule.

Duties & Responsibilities

Serve as the ED’s administrative liaison to Adeso’s Senior Leadership, Heads of Department and Programs Team.

Organize all the ED’s meetings (both virtual and in-person) and manage the daily schedule of the ED, ensuring that she knows her schedule 24 hours in advance and keeping appointments and meetings on time or changing schedules whenever necessary.

Work closely and effectively with the ED and her Chief of Staff to keep the ED well informed about upcoming commitments and responsibilities, following up appropriately and keeping the ED apprised and updated.

Manage an extremely active and dynamic calendar of appointments; complete expense reports, compose and prepare correspondence that is sometimes confidential; arrange complex and detailed travel plans, itineraries, and agendas; compile documents for travel related meetings; coordinate activities, such as conferences, field visits, internally and externally organized workshops; and other tasks that facilitate the ED’s ability to effectively lead the organization.

Must be adaptable to the changing requirements and the influx of various requests from Executive Team members plus other internal and external requests.

Prioritizes conflicting needs; handles matters expeditiously, proactively, and follows through on projects to successful completion, often with deadline pressures.

When the ED chairs meetings: work with the Chief of Staff to prepare an agenda in advance; assist with and provide research/background information, content development, and creation of presentations, coordinate meetings and take meeting notes.

On own initiative process/compose correspondence/reports for the ED’s and/or executive team’s replies in collaboration with the Chief of Staff.

Work with the Chief of Staff to manage external contacts for the ED, proactively understanding who they are, which are the priority contacts and keeping track of periodic communication needed for priority contacts.

Anticipate the ED’s needs and proactively bring together appropriate people and resources to support the executive office in addressing issues in collaboration with the Chief of Staff.

Collaborate with the Chief of Staff in planning and coordinating all aspects of quarterly board meetings, including tracking, monitoring and following the progress of action items, drafting the agenda, setting the timetable and following up on board material preparation and producing accurate Board minutes at each meeting when in attendance.

Work with the Chief of Staff to manage effective contacts and relationships with Board Members, including arranging board member travel arrangements, expense reimbursements, and board meeting logistics, and acting as a first point of contact for Board Member queries.

Work closely with the Chief of Staff to perform liaison services on behalf of Adeso and the ED to donors, Government Officials and other relevant partners.

Review correspondence (mail and email) addressed to the ED and take the appropriate follow-up actions as required in consultation with her Chief of Staff.

Abide by the policies and procedures of the organization and adhere to the organization’s compliance system and understand organizational policies and procedures necessary to ensure appropriate decision-making protocols are followed.

Handle confidential information in a professional and discreet manner.

Other tasks as requested by the ED and her Chief of Staff.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences, Development Studies or related qualification.

Minimum of 5 years or equivalent work-related experience supporting senior level Executives; experience working with Boards of Directors is desirable.

Demonstrated ability to handle confidential information appropriately.

Keen attention to detail, ability to exercise initiative, and work independently.

Highly proficient in Word, Excel and PowerPoint,

Well experienced in Zoom and other similar platforms for scheduling virtual meetings.

Extensive experience in preparation of board and donor presentations.

Excellent writing, proofreading and verbal communication skills.

Ability to stay focused, efficient, and effective in managing multiple priorities.

Professional demeanor and ability to handle sensitive situations in a calm, focused and professional manner.

Strong interpersonal skills and good judgment.

Proven ability to work independently to achieve accomplishments.

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of employees and external contacts.

Experience working in an international environment a plus.

Proven ability to effectively collaborate with internal and cross-functional teams, and external parties in a rapidly growing environment.

Passion for helping others with the ability to provide after hours and flexible support a must.

How to apply

This is a challenging opportunity for a dedicated and highly motivated professional. If you would like to join this dynamic team, please submit your application to jobs@adesoafrica.org, quoting the position in the email subject matter, by 15th August 2022. Kindly note that application screening and interviews will be on a rolling basis.

Each application should be addressed to the HR department and include the following:

An updated CV; and

An application letter should include remuneration requirements and contact information for three work-related referees.

Applications not including all of the above information will not be reviewed. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.