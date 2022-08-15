Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 15, 2022 – Former Real Madrid full-back, Carlos Secretario is in intensive care after suffering a stroke.

The 52-year-old is being assessed in hospital following his health scare, as reported by Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

Secretario spent the 1996-97 season at Real Madrid, and the Spanish giants sent him a message of support on Twitter on Sunday night August 14.

‘Real Madrid C.F., its president, and its Board of Directors wish to send a message of support and all of our affection to former Real Madrid player Carlos Secretário. We wish him a speedy recovery. Stay strong,’ the club wrote.

Porto also sent the former defender message on Twitter, wishing him full recovery.

‘Be strong, Carlos Secretario. The blue and white family unites in a message of strength to our former player,’ the club stated.

Secretario played the majority of his career in his homeland of Portugal, and earned 35 international caps for his country. He represented Portugal at two European Championships, helping the side to a third-place finish at Euro 2000.

He has also had a lengthy career in management, with his most recent job coming when he managed French side US Creteil-Lusitanos between 2018 and 2020.