Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has been confirmed dead at the age of 52.

Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure.

He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and Swansea City, with more than 200 of those with Bury.

Announcing the news on Twitter the Len Johnrose Trust said it was “heartbroken to tell you that our leader, Len Johnrose passed away”.

It added: “Len was an incredibly proud husband and father. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time.”

The former midfielder began his career at Blackburn Rovers aged just 14, and also spent time on load at Preston North End.

After impressing those higher up he was signed by Hartlepool United for £50,000, where he went on to make more than 50 appearances, scoring 11 goals.

At the end of his contract, he was signed by Bury where he played a central role in their rise to Division One.

Manager Stan Ternent was so impressed by Len he paid £225,000 to take him with him to his new club Burnley in 1999.

