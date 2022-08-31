Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – Raila Odinga’s Lawyer, Senior Counsel Philip Murgor, has revealed the blunder that IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati made before announcing William Ruto as the winner of the August 9th presidential contest.

In his submission at the Supreme Court of Kenya, Murgor disclosed that Chebukati had generated Form 34C even before the Presidential results were announced and the final tally completed.

According to him, the IEBC chair erred in generating the form since the vote-tallying exercise was yet to be completed.

“As of 12th August 2022 at 1548hrs, Form 34C had already been generated TWO days before the final announcement,” he told the Supreme Court.

Ordinarily, Form 34C would be generated once the voting exercise is complete.

Form 34C is used to generate Form 34D which is the certificate given to the winner of presidential elections.

For starters, once the results are announced at polling stations, they are entered in Form 34A.

The presiding officer takes the image of Form 34A and transmits it electronically to the national tallying center that was the IEBC portal.

After that, he takes Form34A to the constituency returning officer who tabulates presidential results from all polling stations in the constituency, as captured by Form 34A, and enters the results to Form 34B.

It is then that the returning officers take their Form 34B to the national tallying center where it is verified by the commission and party agents.

It is at the national tallying centers where results for all 290 constituencies are tabulated and entered into Form 34C, which now becomes the votes garnered by presidential candidates across the country.

After having Form 34C, the returning officer generates Form 34D which is the Winner certificate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.