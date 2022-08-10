Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – Jubilee Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has conceded defeat in the Ndaragwa parliamentary seat.

In a statement dated Wednesday, Kioni lauded his competitor, George Gachagua, of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party for the victory.

He thanked Ndaragwa residents for according him the opportunity to serve them as their Member of Parliament.

“To the people of Ndaragwa, it has been an honor to serve you as your Member of Parliament. I accept the results with honor and contentment. Congratulations Hon George Gachagua on your election.”

“Much appreciation to my staff, the campaign team, and the entire community of Ndaragwa. May the Almighty God bless the good people of Ndaragwa and may He enlarge their boundaries,” Kioni stated.

Gachagua was contesting for the seat against Kioni, Waweru Ndiritu, and Rev. Moses Ndegwa.

The Jubilee Secretary General becomes the latest top Jubilee politician to concede defeat in the 2022 General Election after Amos Kimunya of Kipipiri.

