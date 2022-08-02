Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – UDA’s Nairobi Senatorial candidate, Margaret Wanjiru, seems to be ashamed to associate herself with people of questionable characters within the Kenya Kwanza fraternity.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Bishop Wanjiru revealed that she would never vote for some candidates within the Kenya Kwanza camp because of their characters.

She noted that some of the politicians were relying on the popularity of the party but may not be suitable to hold public office.

According to her, some candidates were only lucky because the Kenyan electorate does not vote for leaders based on their character and track record, otherwise they will never make it.

“There are people I would vote for and others I would not. I like weighing out my options but I acknowledge that it takes time for people to understand the character of their leaders.”

“Kenyans have a way of looking at some people because of their popularity and not their character and that is why independent candidature is not that popular,” Wanjiru declared.

The former Starehe Member of Parliament expounded on how the formation of political pacts such as Kenya Kwanza and Azimio has worked in the favor of some candidates.

“A few weeks ago, there were no signs that people would vote in six-piece. In some places, the people told me that while initially, they would only vote for me, they would now back the entire party line up,” she stated.

Wanjiru reiterated her call for Kenyans to vote for honest leaders, those with integrity, track records, and most importantly, those who will not disappear after winning elections.

This comes even as her captain William Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, have been touted to be the most corrupt leaders, with Gachagua having been convicted last week for stealing from the government.

