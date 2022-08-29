Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 29 August 2022 – Gospel singer Eunice Njeri recently announced that she had moved on and introduced her husband to the online community.

Her ex-husband Izzo, who is based in the United States of America, has also unveiled his new wife on Instagram.

Izzo flaunted a marriage certificate and shared photos of his wife identified as Irene Njeri.

“God restores the broken-hearted and makes them whole again,” he wrote.

Izzo and Eunice Njeri got married in 2016 at Neema Gospel Church in Texas, US.

Their marriage lasted for barely one month.

Eunice Njeri said that she divorced Izzo after feeling that her heart was elsewhere.

She got married for the second time last year.

Below are photos of Izzo and his wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.