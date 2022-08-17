Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – The European Union (EU) has supported Azimio candidate Raila Odinga’s move to challenge President-elect William Ruto’s win in the court of law.

While rejecting the presidential results announced by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, declaring Ruto as President-elect, Raila vowed to take legal action to overturn the results.

He noted that the results announced by Chebukati were null and void, emphasizing that the IEBC Chair’s announcement of Ruto as the winner was unconstitutional since 4 out of 7 commissioners did not agree with the results.

“Our view in Azimio is clear, the figures by Wafula Chebukati are null and void and must be quashed by a court of law. In our view, there is neither a legally and validly declared winner nor a president-elect,” Raila lamented.

The leader mentioned that he was shocked by the results announced at the Bomas of Kenya, where he garnered 6,942,930 votes against Ruto’s 7,176,141.

According to the EU, the presidential election dispute should be legally and peacefully pursued through the right channels.

The union further noted that all election-related disputes or concerns must be addressed in accordance with the law.

“The EU takes note of the results by the IEBC declaring William Ruto winner of the election and the decision to appeal by Raila Odinga,” read the EU statement in part.

The union commended Kenyans for being calm and peaceful throughout the electioneering period.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.