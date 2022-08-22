Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 22 August 2022 – Dj Sadic has taken to social media to mourn the sudden demise of legendary gospel artist Ngashville.

Ngashville, who was part of the Wernono Crew, is reported to have fallen ill and rushed to hospital where he succumbed.

The deceased gospel rapper and philanthropist is best known for the hit song Kaza Mwendo which he collaborated with Daddy Owen.

Sadic said escorting Ngashville to the cold room after his demise was heartbreaking.

“Escorting you to the cold room was tough my bro. Seeing your lifeless body being taken away was heartbreaking. Sad night indeed. Shine on your way King Ngash,” Sadic tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.