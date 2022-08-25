Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – The Premier League reportedly generated a staggering €3.5B in broadcasting revenue in the 2021/22 season, which is more than the revenue generated by La Liga and Bundesliga combined, making it the most lucrative league globally.

According to a research carried out by Safebettingsites, the first factor contributing to the EPL’s success is its passionate fans. Football is deeply ingrained in English culture, and the English Premier League has some of the most ardent supporters in the world. This passion translates into high viewership figures for broadcasters, as fans around the world tune in to watch their favourite teams play.

Another key factor that drives broadcaster interest is the quality of football on display. The EPL is home to some of the best players in the world, and this level of quality is evident in every game

They also add that the Premier League’s success in generating income from broadcasting rights is largely due to its global appeal. The global appeal reflects in the amount of money broadcasters are willing to pay for the rights to show live matches.

Safebettingsite’s Edith Reads said: “The English Premier League is the richest football league in the world, and it’s no surprise that broadcasting rights are a major source of revenue.”

‘In 2021/2022, the EPL sold its global broadcast rights for €3.5B. This isa staggering amount of money, and it just shows how popular the EPL is worldwide.

The top 10 clubs globally by total income in the 2020/21 season include five of the EPL’s big six clubs. Manchester City has a total operating revenue of €644 million. Others are Manchester united €557M, Liverpool €550M, Chelsea €465 and Tottenham €407M.