Monday, August 8, 2022 – England missed out on a gold medal in the 4x400m relay after they were disqualified by officials who ruled that they committed a lane infringement.

Victoria Ohuruogu, Jodie Williams, Ama Pipi and Jessie Knight were stripped of their gold medal following their win in the final event in Birmingham.

Knight initially appeared to have come first by a thousandth of a second after throwing her arm out ahead of Canada’s Kyra Constantine.

Judges ruled that Williams and Ohuruogu stepped out of their lane during the handover for the second leg, meaning Canada took the victory with Jamaica second and Scotland were promoted to bronze.

England did not appeal after reviewing the footage, accepting it would not have any grounds.