Friday, August 12, 2022 – Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has surrendered himself to police after days of cat-and-mouse game.

He surrendered himself to the police on Friday morning and is now under police custody.

The MP has been missing for days despite being pursued by authorities over the murder of an aide to his opponent in the Kimilili parliamentary race.

The incident involved Barasa and his rival Brian Khaemba of DAP-K at Chebukwabi polling station, where they were to witness the counting of votes.

Bungoma head of DCI Joseph Ondoro said an altercation broke out between the two prompting Khaemba to leave and headed to his car.

“Barasa followed him in the company of four men and ordered them not to allow him (Khaemba) to leave the place but Khaemba’s driver Joshua Nasokho defied the order and ignited the vehicle,” said Ondoro.

It was then that Barasa drew a pistol and aimed at Khaemba’s aide Brian Olunga and shot him in the forehead killing him on the spot, a police report indicates.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at Kimilili sub-county hospital.

On Thursday, police gave Barasa a six-hour ultimatum to surrender to any police station.

DCI George Kinoti said they want Barasa to shed light on the death of his rival’s aide.

