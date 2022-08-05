Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 05 August 2022 – Lunga Lunga Member of Parliament Khatib Mwashetani is mourning after four of his staff members died in a grisly accident along Mombasa- Lunga Lunga highway in Kwale county.

The four were coming from a campaign meeting when the accident occurred.

Mwashetani broke into tears when he visited the scene of the accident.

His aides tried to console him as he wailed uncontrollably, following the accident.

See this emotional photo.

