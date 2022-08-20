Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 20 August 2022 – A supporter of Azimio leader Raila Odinga is mad at him for being floored by William Ruto in the just concluded general elections.

The staunch supporter was campaigning for Raila on the streets in the run-up to the general elections, only for him to be disappointed after the Presidential results were officially released by Chebukati on Monday.

He shared a video lecturing Raila and slapped his portrait, claiming that it was humiliating for him to be defeated by Ruto despite being backed by the Deep State.

Watch the hilarious video.

