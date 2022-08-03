Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – Popular Kenyan gospel songstress, Emmy Kosgey, organized a surprise birthday party for her Nigerian husband Pastor Anslem Madubuko after he officially turned 64 years old.

Emmy shared photos and videos of the birthday party and thanked friends who joined her to make the day memorable.

“See what my women did! Organized a befitting birthday celebration for my hubby. We surprised him, ‘’ she wrote.

The Taunet Nelel hitmaker was captured on camera pampering her husband and whispering sweet nothings to his ears at the party as traditional Nigerian music played in the background.

They stepped out in matching outfits.

The venue of the party was decorated with golden, cream, and black balloons, and a huge portrait of the flamboyant preacher was displayed.

Below are photos and video of the surprise birthday party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.