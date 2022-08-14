Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 14 August 2022 – An aspirant who contested for a political position in the just concluded general elections has stirred controversy after taking back a goodwill donation.

According to reports, the politician identified as Henry Muthee Munyi donated a water tank to the Karurina community with the hopes that they will vote for him.

Unfortunately, he was defeated by his opponent, prompting him to remove the water tank.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.