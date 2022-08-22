Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – Embattled IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati has today met the four dissenting commissioners at the Bomas of Kenya for the first time since the public fallout over his decision to declare William Ruto as President-elect in the just concluded General Election.

The four dissenting commissioners who disputed the presidential results by Chebukati are Vice Chair Juliana Cherera and Commissioners Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyang’aya, and Irene Masit.

Despite the fallout, all the IEBC commissioners were present at Bomas to meet leaders where by-elections had been postponed.

Chebukati had gazetted all the by-elections for Tuesday, August 23 but abruptly postponed them indefinitely on grounds that their commissioners were being harassed.

“During the announcement of the presidential results, Chairman Wafula Chebukati, Commissioners Prof. Abdi Guliye, and Boya Molu, and CS/CEO Marjan H. Marjan were physically attacked, assaulted, and injured by persons in the company of certain political leaders. We call for the arrest and prosecution of these assailants regardless of their political affiliation,” he said.

Leaders from all the affected areas are present. The areas include;

a) Gubernatorial positions – Mombasa and Kakamega Counties

b) Member of National Assembly – Kitui Rural Constituency (Kitui County), Kacheliba Constituency (West Pokot County), Pokot South Constituency (West Pokot County), and Rongai Constituency (Nakuru County)

c) Member of County Assembly Ward – Nyaki West (North Imenti Constituency – Meru County), Kwa Njenga (Embakasi South Constituency – Nairobi County)

IEBC has now proposed Monday, August 29 as the date of the new elections.

