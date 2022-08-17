Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – Elections Observation Group (ELOG) has come to the defence of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, over his decision to declare Deputy President William Ruto as the President-elect.

Addressing the media yesterday, the observers led by the chairperson, Anne lreri, noted that Chebukati is mandated by the Constitution to announce the results.

Further, it was noted that any postponement in the announcement of the results would have plunged the nation into chaos.

“It is unfortunate that there is a split in the commission. However, the chair of the Commission pronounced the results as the returning officer of the presidential elections.

“Whereas the commissioners did not agree with it; that will be a legal battle by itself. As the RO, it was in his right place to pronounce the results,” one of the observers noted.

However, the observation body noted concerns raised by the four commissioners led by IEBC vice chairperson Juliana Cherera, were weighty and would be addressed by the Supreme Court in the event the results are petitioned.

