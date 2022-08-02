Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned the vote-rich Mt Kenya region against voting for Deputy President William Ruto in the August 9, presidential election.

Speaking yesterday when he issued title deeds to residents of Ndeiya, Kiambu County, Uhuru advised voters to elect someone who will not misuse the mantle of leadership.

While defending his choice of Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party flag bearer Raila Odinga, the Head of State said the country will not be safe in William Ruto’s hands, saying the DP will take advantage of his position to loot the country like he has done before.

“Ule mtataka mimi ndio nitapatia kisu, kama ni kisu ya kuwaongoza na kuwalinda ama ni ya kuwakata nyiyi ndio mtajua tumeskizana vile tunaongea juu kisu iko na pande mbili ya kuchunga boma ama ya kukata na kumaliza watoto…mjichagulie,” Uhuru said.

Loosely translated “Whoever you want, I will give him the sword, if it is the sword to guide and protect you or to cut you. The knife has two sides, to take care of the house or to cut and kill the children… choose for yourself.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.