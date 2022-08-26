Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – The shocking moment an elderly woman slapped a Jet2 steward after he allegedly took her gin and tonic away from her was caught on video.

The woman, who appears to be in her 70s, allegedly became aggressive and hit the employee on the flight from Manchester to Rhodes in Greece.

The flight had to be diverted to Munich so the woman could be handed over to authorities.

The woman had allegedly been infuriated after her repeated requests for free champagne were snubbed.

Staff were caught on camera trying to calm the woman down, but were said to have taken away her drink when she became aggressive.

This angered her further and she began flailing her arms aggressively, so the steward is seen holding the hands down.

He then takes a seat next to her but she hit him across the face.

The woman then hits her head as she stands up, before hitting the man in the face twice.

An anonymous passenger also claimed the woman urinated in her seat before she was taken off the plane in Germany.

Speaking on Thursday, August 25, the passenger said: “A woman on the flight repeatedly asked the flight attendants for free champagne.

“The flight attendant told the woman that wasn’t part of the service and she bought a gin and tonic in the end. She began to get aggressive so the flight attendant removed her drink.

“She started swearing and having violent outbursts. At one point she got up and tried to open the cabin door mid flight.

“At this point she was sat back down with two male passengers trying to hold her down as she was punching people.

“She urinated over three seats and repeatedly had bursts of violent episodes until we had to make an emergency landing in Munich.

“Upon arrival at Munich she was escorted off the plane by around nine police officers along with an ambulance and fire services.

“We were in Germany for over two hours.

“Jet2 handled this situation really well and the captain of the plane gave everyone complimentary drinks.”

Watch the video below.