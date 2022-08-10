Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – Republican Liberty party candidate for the Mukurweini parliamentary seat, Levi Munyeri, has hit out at voters after he lost the heated race.

Taking to social media, the youthful politician, who is a lawyer by profession, conceded defeat and said he was too brilliant for the voters.

He blamed his loss on what he termed an intellectual margin.

According to Levi, the level of understanding and brilliance between him and the electorate was too wide that he could not convince and have a convergence point with the voters.

“I concede defeat in the Mukurweini parliamentary race. The intellectual margin between the electorate and myself was too wide to enable the meeting of minds,” he posted on Facebook.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.