Kenya Duka Officer

About the Role

We are seeking exceptional professionals with 1 years of work experience in sales, marketing and business management and a demonstrated passion for our mission to manage one of OAF shops. You will be vital in success of this exciting new venture. You will report to Area Duka Manager

Responsibilities

Marketing and Sales

Provide all clients with quality customer service;

Record keeping. Track sales and inventory;

Innovation and process improvement -Identify ways that we could improve the products or services offered by the shop.

Manage one or more Shop Assistants who will support in daily tasks;

Career Growth and Development

We have a strong culture of constant learning and we invest in developing our people. You’ll have weekly check-ins with your manager, access to mentorship and training programs, and regular feedback on your performance. We hold career reviews every six months, and set aside time to discuss your aspirations and career goals. You’ll have the opportunity to shape a growing organization and build a rewarding long-term career.

Qualifications

Across all roles, these are the general qualifications we look for. For this role specifically, you will have:

1 year of experience in sales and marketing or business management;

Strong knowledge of agricultural products and practices;

Excellent customer service skills;

Experience managing an agrovet preferred, or other relevant agricultural experience.

Strong collaborative nature with a commitment to teamwork;

Proven ability to meet targets;

Excellent Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word skills.

Preferred Start Date

As soon as possible

Job Location

Eastern and Mount Kenya

Benefits

Health insurance, paid time off

Eligibility

This role is only open to citizens or permanent residents of Kenya

How to Apply

Application Deadline

9 September 2022

Application link and Job description: https:// grnh.se/4aff0e561us

One Acre Fund never asks candidates to pay any money or pay for tests at any stage of the interview process. Official One Acre Fund emails will always arrive from an @oneacrefund.org address. Please report any suspicious communication here (globalhotline@oneacrefund.org), but do not send applications or application materials to this email address.