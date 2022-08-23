Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – A tourist had parts of his right earlobe bitten off and swallowed in front of him by a drunk Thai prostitute.

Kannika Kamton, 25, is said to have approached the 55-year-old tourist after hopping onto an open-back bus in Thailand while “severely intoxicated from alcohol”.

She boarded the vehicle after it stopped at a traffic light in Pattaya before launching her attack on the tourist who was in the car.

The sex worker allegedly sunk her teeth into the man’s right ear lobe as passengers watched on in horror on Saturday night, August 20.

As the victim screamed in agony, Kamton swallowed the chunk of flesh.

Kamton tried to run off before police were called, but she was seized by cops after being handcuffed to a truck.

She was then taken to the local police station to sober up.

Officers bandaged up the holidaymaker’s ear while he was “bleeding heavily” on the side of a busy road, before he was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Saijai Kamchula said: “An officer took control of the attacker, but she kicked the officer with her feet and resisted arrest, so extra help was needed to restrain her.

“The detained woman will be prosecuted. There were many witnesses and the victim wants to have the woman detained and prosecuted.”

Kamton’s motive for the alleged attack currently remains unclear.