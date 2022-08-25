Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – 17 million people in Ethiopia could die from malnutrition, drought and hunger, the United Nations has stated.

UN spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric says Ethiopia is in a very difficult humanitarian situation as millions suffer from deteriorating levels of malnutrition and Ethiopia’s worst drought in 40 years.

“Ethiopia is facing a very difficult humanitarian situation to say the least,” Dujarric told journalists at UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday, August 24.

According to him, more than 24 million people have received humanitarian assistance in 2022, including food aid for more than 20 million, agriculture assistance as well as water, sanitation, and hygiene services for more than three million each.

At the same time, he said, “parts of the country face a risk of flooding in the coming weeks and more than 1.7 million people are likely to be impacted, including more than 400,000 men, women and children at risk of displacement.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that he was “deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the resumption of hostilities in Ethiopia”.

War erupted in Tigray in November 2020 and spilled into neighbouring Afar and Amhara a year later. On Wednesday, the UN chief made a strong appeal for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between the government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

“Ethiopians, Tigrayans, Amharas, Oromos, Afars, have already suffered too much,” Guterres lamented.

The secretary-general also asked for the full guarantee of humanitarian access to people in need and the re-establishment of public services.