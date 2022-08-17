Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 17 August 2022 – There was drama in Kisumu Central Business District after a motorist blocked a busy road and hit a police car twice.
In the video shared on social media, the rogue motorist is seen hitting the police car from behind twice.
A plain-clothed police officer quickly jumps out of the vehicle armed with a pistol and fires several shots at the motorist’s car tyres.
The motorist then speeds off with deflated tryes and a damaged bonnet as members of the public watch in shock.
It is not clear whether the said motorist was intoxicated or depressed.
Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>