Wednesday, 17 August 2022 – There was drama in Kisumu Central Business District after a motorist blocked a busy road and hit a police car twice.

In the video shared on social media, the rogue motorist is seen hitting the police car from behind twice.

A plain-clothed police officer quickly jumps out of the vehicle armed with a pistol and fires several shots at the motorist’s car tyres.

The motorist then speeds off with deflated tryes and a damaged bonnet as members of the public watch in shock.

It is not clear whether the said motorist was intoxicated or depressed.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.