Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 08 August 2022 – Congregants were treated to a dramatic incident after a man collapsed when he witnessed a choir lady he had a crush on being proposed to by another man.

The poor guy, who also sings in the choir, could not believe his eyes as the man went down on his knee and proposed to the lady and put a ring on her finger.

He hoped that he would marry the beautiful lady.

See the viral photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.