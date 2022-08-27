Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 27 August 2022 – An intoxicated man left a bar owner counting losses after he broke several bottles of liquor.

It is alleged that he went berserk after arguing with a waitress.

The waitress just wanted to see his Mpesa message after he claimed that he had ordered alcohol through Mpesa.

Instead of following the simple order, he went to the counter and unleashed his wrath on the shelf.

Several bottles of liquor were damaged in the process.

TikTok users have condemned his actions.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.