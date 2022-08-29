Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29, 2022 – The drama regarding the controversial presidential election has continued to unfold with Azimio la Umoja Executive Director Raphael Tuju dropping a bombshell on two IEBC commissioners.

Speaking at a presser yesterday, Tuju revealed that IEBC commissioners Abdi Guliye and Molu Boya attempted to sell the election to him.

He noted that Guliye and Molu planned a private meeting with him in which they attempted to negotiate for money in order to tilt the election which was outside their mandate as commissioners.

He admitted that the meeting was held at his Karen home, stating that he is ready to give evidence on the same.

“I want Prof Guliye and Mr. Molu to explain what they came to do in my house, what that discussion was about and the drift of that discussion was more of auctioneers rather than Commissioners.

“I want them to dispute that they did not come to my house. I will make available footage from CCTV cameras installed in my house to the DCI to aid investigations,” Tuju reiterated.

According to Tuju, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati was giving half-truths following claims that he tried to offer him incentives to manipulate the outcome of the August 9 General Election in favor of Raila Odinga.

While admitting to meeting the National Returning Officer at 4.00 am, Tuju disclosed that he had met with him at an undisclosed location even before the elections.

“I want Chebukati to explain to Kenyans, why he met with me at a secret location and what the discussions were about,” Tuju stated.

He added that Chebukati should, in the same spirit, lay out on the table the content of the discussions he held with the Director of Ruto’s campaigns Josephat Nanok.

He explained that the genesis of his seeking an audience with the commissioners was after their colleague alerted him of irregular activities concerning the forms streaming in from the polling stations.

