Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 12, 2022 – There was a scuffle at the Bomas of Kenya, where the IEBC has staged a national tallying center after Deputy President William Ruto’s team attempted to sneak in a suspicious gadget at the tallying center that resulted in Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Boss Shollei being kicked out of the venue.

IEBC is verifying presidential electoral forms from the constituency returning officers.

It is not clear yet what caused the scuffle that resulted in the removal of the MP.

However, sources revealed that the disagreement emerged from the ongoing verification exercise of forms.

The source divulged that there were attempts to sneak in some gadgets in the tallying center by Deputy President William Ruto’s team, a move that sparked chaos.

The gadgets were in a strange bag that was found on the desk.

Azimio protested and drew the attention of the IEBC officials to the presence of the device.

However, normalcy resumed at the center and the verification of presidential results is ongoing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.