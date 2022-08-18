Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 18 August 2022 – A middle-aged Nairobi woman has been charged with malicious damage after she stormed into her ex-boyfriend’s house and damaged his TV worth Ksh 60,000.

The court heard that the jilted lady, identified as Christine Anyango, confronted her ex-boyfriend, Harun Mogire, on Tuesday, August 16 at his Langata residence, demanding to know why he was not picking up his calls.

As the confrontation ensued, she entered his bedroom and found another woman.

She reportedly returned to the sitting room where she smashed his TV to teach him a lesson.

Mogire reported the matter at Langata police station, leading to Anyango’s arrest.

She denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua and was granted a cash bail of Ksh 50,000.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.