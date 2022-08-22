Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 22 August 2022 – DJ Bash of Homeboyz Radio stormed into Casavera Lounge on Sunday night breathing fire and demanded his payment.

Bash had a gig at the popular club that is owned by KRG The Don last weekend and after entertaining revellers, the management refused to pay him.

He was supposed to be paid Ksh 80,000 for the gig but the club’s managers started taking him in circles and eventually stopped picking up his calls.

He stormed into the club in the middle of the night and caused drama while demanding to be paid his dues.

He even threatened to take some equipment from the club until his debt is cleared.

The managers bowed to pressure and paid him his dues on Monday morning.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

