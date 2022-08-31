Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – A cheating wife was busted by her husband while he was in the line of duty.

According to reports on social media, the man works as an Uber driver and since he is busy most of the time hustling for his family, his wife takes advantage of the situation to cheat on him.

On this particular day that she was busted, she hailed a cab with her mpango wa kando, not knowing that her husband would arrive to pick them up.

They boarded the cab and sat in the back seat as usual with her mpango wa kando.

Her husband proceeded with the journey and even engaged them in a conversation.

He had a mask and a hood to conceal his identity.

Watch what happened next after the woman’s husband removed his mask and hood to unveil his identity, catching her red-handed cheating.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.