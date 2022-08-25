Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Revellers were treated to a dramatic scene after an estranged wife caught her husband entertaining his side-chick in a club.

The woman reportedly trailed her husband after being informed that he had been spotted entering a popular entertainment joint with a young lady said to be his side-chick.

She stormed the club breathing fire and confronted the young lady, demanding to know why she was wrecking her marriage.

Her husband was left covered in shame as the two women engaged in a catfight.

Watch the video:

The Kenyan DAILY POST.